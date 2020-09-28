JCG Ship, Taiwanese Boat Lightly Collide off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japan Coast Guard patrol ship and a Taiwanese fishing boat had a minor collision in waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on Sunday afternoon, it was learned Monday.

The accident caused no injury to anyone or no major damage to the two ships, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, the prefecture's capital.

The Taiwanese fishing boat was illegally operating within Japanese waters, and the Japanese patrol ship was warning it to leave, coast guard officials said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference in Tokyo on Monday that the government will conduct a necessary probe and handle the case in an appropriate manner.

