Japanese Dance Master Hanayagi Juo Dies

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese dance master Hanayagi Juo died of lung cancer at a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, it was learned Monday. He was 89.

Hanayagi, whose real given name was Hiroshi, headed the main family of the Hanayagi school, the largest school of Japanese dance.

He was born in Tokyo as the son of the head of a Hanayagi school branch family. He studied under his uncle Hanayagi Jusuke, the second head of the family.

He debuted as a Japanese dancer while studying at a graduate school of Waseda University. He assumed the name of Hanayagi Yoshijiro V in 1967.

Hanayagi also performed as an actor in television dramas, experimental theater under director Tetsuji Takechi and kabuki theater produced by movie distributor Toho Co. <9602> featuring actor Kazuo Hasegawa.

