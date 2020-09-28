Replica of Edo Castle Tower Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Monday unveiled to reporters a replica of Edo Castle tower, set to be open to the public in the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace from Tuesday.

The castle tower was built three times in the early Edo period (1603-1868). One of the three versions, the 60-meter-high castle tower that was the tallest building in Japan at the time has been recreated on a scale of one to 30, mainly on the basis of documents from that time.

The castle tower was destroyed by fire during the great Meireki fire of 1657. Afterward, the stone wall was rebuilt, but the tower was never restored.

It took some two years to complete the replica as part of the government's tourism promotion program.

The replica was originally scheduled to be opened to the public in March, but the launch was postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

