78 Coronavirus Cases Newly Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Seventy-eight cases of novel coronavirus infection were newly confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count fell below 100 for the first time in five days.

People in their 20s and 30s accounted for 41 of the total, while the number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital came to 26, down by three from the previous day.

