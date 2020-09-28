Japan Confirms 302 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 302 novel coronavirus infection cases Monday.

Eleven deaths were reported in the country, including six in Tokyo.

The Japanese capital saw 78 infection cases, the first daily number below 100 in five days. The new cases included 41 in their 20s or 30s.

The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo fell by three from the previous day to 26.

At the Tokyo Metropolitan Hiroo Hospital in Shibuya Ward, 10 patients and six workers, including a doctor, have tested positive for the virus. Their infection routes are unclear.

