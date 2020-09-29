Funeral of Ex-Japan PM Nakasone to Cost 190 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone to be held jointly by the cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will cost some 190 million yen, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

The cost will be split evenly between the government and the LDP.

Earlier, the government approved the use of 96.43 million yen from its reserve funds for fiscal 2020 to pay for the funeral of Nakasone, who died last November. The spending plan has been drawing criticism especially on the internet for being too costly.

"The planned funeral takes into consideration the former prime minister's accomplishments and similar precedents in the past in a comprehensive manner," Kato told a press conference on Monday. "The spending will be the minimum required."

"Based on past examples, we expect that the cabinet and the party will go fifty-fifty on the cost," he added. According to the Cabinet Office, the LDP will pay the same amount as the government.

