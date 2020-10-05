INTERVIEW: Sakamoto Vows to Push Sustainable Regional Revitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to introduce sustainable regional revitalization measures to tackle the overconcentration of population and resources in Tokyo, cabinet minister Tetsushi Sakamoto said in a recent interview.

Sakamoto said that he will work on revitalizing local economies by discussing the matter with local governments, in order to correct the imbalance with the Japanese capital.

"I feel that the most important thing is (for the central government) to engage in deep discussions with the heads of municipalities and with those in the private sector," said Sakamoto, minister in charge of regional revitalization.

Sakamoto suggested that the excessive concentration is a result of companies being located in Tokyo for efficiency and the younger generation choosing schools in the Japanese capital, where they remain to find jobs.

"It's crucial for us to create areas in the countryside that are attractive to teenagers and those in their 20s," he said.

