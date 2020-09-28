Chinese Foreign Minister's Visit to Japan Eyed for Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and Beijing are arranging Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Japan for as soon as early October, Japanese government sources said Monday.

If the trip is realized, Wang would be the first senior Chinese government official to visit Japan since Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, came to Japan in February, before Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office Sept. 16.

Amid U.S.-China tensions, Beijing apparently aims to continue improving its relationship with Tokyo. On Friday, Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping had telephone talks.

Meanwhile, some Japanese officials are concerned about attempts by China to drive a wedge between Japan and the United States.

Against this background, Wang's envisaged visit is expected to come after a meeting of the foreign affairs heads of Japan, the United States, Australia and India to be held in Tokyo in early October, informed sources said

