Ex-PM Abe Eager to Continue Political Activities

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has indicated his eagerness to continue to engage in political activities after he left office earlier this month for health reasons.

"I'm really relieved that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga succeeded me in an admirable way," Abe said in a speech at a party held on Monday by a Liberal Democratic Party faction that he had belonged to before becoming prime minister.

"I hope to continue to work for Japan, while, as a lawmaker, fully supporting the Suga administration," Abe stressed.

He mentioned his current health condition, saying that he is beginning to recover, thanks to drugs.

On Aug. 28, Abe announced his resignation, citing a recurrence of his chronic disease, ulcerative colitis. His cabinet resigned on Sept. 16.

