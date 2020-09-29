Rites for Japan Crown Prince Likely in Mid-Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to conduct the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies to proclaim the rise to first in line to the throne of Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, as early as mid-November, informed sources said Tuesday.

After analyzing the novel coronavirus infection situation, the government plans to hold a meeting of a committee on Imperial succession ceremonies soon to fix the specific date.

The Rikkoshi-no-Rei ceremonies are seen as the last in the string of rituals related to the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito in May 2019, and will be performed as acts in matters of state under the Constitution.

The ceremonies were initially scheduled for April 19 but had been postponed due to the effects of the novel coronavirus.

"In view of the current state of infections, we can conduct them," a government source said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]