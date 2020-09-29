Japan Regrets Comfort Women Statue in Berlin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Berlin, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed regret on Tuesday over a newly revealed statue depicting so-called comfort women in central Berlin.

“It is extremely regrettable and incompatible with the position and efforts of our government,” Kato said at a press conference, regarding the statue, which symbolizes women who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The statue of a girl was set up on a pedestrian path in the Mitte district in Berlin by a group of citizens of Korean descent in Germany. It was revealed on Monday, with politicians from the district present.

“As the government, we want to approach a variety of people and continue to explain our country’s stance in order to achieve its removal,” Kato said.

According to the citizen group, the comfort women monument in Mitte is the third such statue in Germany, but it is the first to be in a public location.

