Tokyo to Join Go To Travel Program from Thurs. as Planned

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will include trips to and from Tokyo in its Go To Travel tourism promotion program from Thursday as planned, tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Tuesday.

The program to boost tourism demand, dampened by the novel coronavirus crisis, through state-subsidized incentives started in July, covering all domestic trips excluding those to and from Tokyo. It provides discounts equivalent to 35 pct of the travel costs.

The government is also set to start the program’s coupon scheme from Thursday. Under the scheme, coupons worth 15 pct of the travel expenditures will be issued for use at souvenir shops, eateries and other stores at travel destinations.

At present, some 100,000 stores across the country are ready to accept the use of coupons, Akaba told a press conference.

The number is expected to increase, with the government still accepting applications from stores hoping to participate in the coupon scheme.

