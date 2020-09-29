Motegi to Visit Portugal, France, Saudi Arabia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference on Tuesday morning that he would leave later in the day to visit Portugal, France and Saudi Arabia.

Motegi also said he will hold a meeting with his U.S., Australian and Indian counterparts in Tokyo on Oct. 6, after returning home on Sunday.

During the overseas visit, Motegi will have talks with each country’s foreign minister and other officials on a possible easing of travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as bilateral cooperation in the fight against the infectious disease.

The Japanese foreign chief is also expected to take up the situations in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, where China is increasingly assertive.

“As VIP visits are beginning to restart in the international community, I plan to have face-to-face intensive discussions to consider a post-COVID world,” Motegi said.

