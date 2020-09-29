Russia Begins Military Exercise in Northern Territories

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Eastern Military District said Tuesday it has begun a military exercise involving more than 1,500 personnel on the Kuril Islands, including northwestern Pacific islands at the center of a territorial dispute with Japan.

The move seems to be an attempt to hold Tokyo in check ahead of the day's phone talks between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The drill is expected to be carried out mainly on the islands of Kunashiri and Etorofu, where major Russian military facilities are located.

Troops marched on the two islands, part of four islands held by Russia and claimed by Japan, which are collectively called the Northern Territories in Japan.

Some 200 items of military equipment including unmanned aircraft and military vehicles will be used in the drill, which was being carried out to prevent a simulated enemy landing.

