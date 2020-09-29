212 Coronavirus Infection Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 212 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.

People in their 20s made up the largest group at 52, while more than 30 cases were confirmed among those in their 30s, 40s and 50s, respectively.

The number of severely ill patients decreased by three from the previous day to 23.

