Japan Confirms 532 Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 532 novel coronavirus infection cases Tuesday.

In Tokyo, 212 cases were reported. The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the first time in three days.

Of Tuesday total, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 52, while more than 30 cases were confirmed among those in their 30s, 40s and 50s, respectively.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said that a patient hospitalized at the Tokyo Metropolitan Hiroo Hospital has died.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo decreased by three from the previous day to 23.

