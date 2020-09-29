Suga Vows Efforts for Early Return of Japanese Abductees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed his determination on Tuesday to spearhead the government's efforts to realize the early return of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago.

"I'll take the lead in efforts to find a way to bring back all abduction victims as early as possible without missing any chance," Suga said at a meeting with Shigeo Iizuka, the leader of a group of abductee families, and Sakie Yokota, the mother of Megumi, who was kidnapped at the age of 13 in 1977, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

Suga explained that he has gained agreements with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on their countries' cooperation in resolving the abduction issue, in recent separate telephone talks.

Suga also told Iizuka and Yokota that he has reiterated Tokyo's determination to sort out the abduction issue in a speech for general debate at the 75th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Regarding the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Iizuka said, "It was regrettable that there were no concrete developments."

