Japan Private-Sector Wages in 2019 Down for 1st Time in 7 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The average annual wage for private-sector workers in Japan in 2019 went down 1.0 pct from the previous year to 4,364,000 yen, falling for the first time in seven years, the National Tax Agency said Tuesday.

A decrease of wages at small companies with less than 100 employees contributed to the decline of the overall average wage, according to the agency.

The survey started in 1949. The 2019 survey used replies from some 240,000 workers at some 18,500 businesses across the country to calculate the overall estimates.

As the latest survey asked about wages in 2019, its findings do not reflect the impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic.

By company size, the average annual wage decreased 4.9 pct to 3,403,000 yen for businesses with less than 10 employees, declined 3.9 pct to 4,041,000 yen for firms with 10-29 workers and went down 5.0 pct to 4,128,000 yen for companies with 30-99 staff members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]