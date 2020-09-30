Japan's Child Abuse Death Toll Reaches 73 in FY 2018

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--A total of 73 children died of abuse in Japan in fiscal 2018, up eight from the previous year, a survey by an expert committee of the welfare ministry showed Wednesday.

Of 54 cases excluding circumstances in which children were killed in murder-suicides by parents, 25 involved neglect such as children not being fed.

Neglect cases outnumbered physical abuse cases, which totaled 23, for the first time since the committee began surveying child abuse resulting in death for fiscal 2003.

The survey for fiscal 2018, which ended in March 2019, includes a January 2019 case in which a 10-year-old girl died in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, after abuse from her father.

Abuse of children under the age of one made up 22 cases, or 40.7 pct of all cases, of which seven involved babies under one month old.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]