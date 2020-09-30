Foreign Ministry Budget Request for Plane Charters Up 7-Fold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it has sought 140 million yen for chartering airplanes in its fiscal 2021 budget request, up sevenfold from the previous year's initial budget.

The ministry attributed the spending increase to the rising importance of supporting Japanese nationals living abroad amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The budget request also includes 680 million yen for charter planes to be used by the foreign minister and others, so that diplomacy can be conducted smoothly in areas where travel is restricted.

In total, the ministry sought 809 billion yen in the budget request for the year starting in April 2021, up 13.6 pct from the fiscal 2020 initial budget.

Of the total, 95.3 billion yen was requested for novel coronavirus measures, including for supplying vaccines to developing countries.

