Suga Eyeing Trips to Vietnam, Indonesia in Mid-Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is making arrangements to visit Vietnam and Indonesia in mid-October, government sources said Wednesday.

If realized, the visits will be his first overseas trip as prime minister.

He will make a final decision on the plan after examining the situation of novel coronavirus infection, according to the sources.

Since taking office, Suga has held a series of telephone conferences with the leaders of the United States, China, Russia and other countries, but he has not held a face-to-face meeting.

Vietnam and Indonesia were the destinations of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's first overseas trip since he returned to power in 2012.

