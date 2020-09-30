Suga, Trudeau Affirm Japan-Canada Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, agreed Wednesday to cooperate to realize the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision and resolve the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea.

During their telephone talks, the two leaders also affirmed their countries' cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and discussed the situations in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, according to Japanese officials.

Suga expressed his eagerness to build a good relationship with Trudeau and take initiative for regional and global peace and stability.

Trudeau said he hopes to work with Suga to further develop their countries' relations and promote the rule of law in the international community.

