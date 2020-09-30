N. Korea Claims Abduction Issue Long Resolved

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement claiming that the issue of the country’s abductions of Japanese citizens is already resolved.

“Abduction issue was long resolved in an impeccable and irreversible manner thanks to our sincerity and efforts,” the English version of the statement, dated Tuesday, said.

The statement was posted on the ministry’s website under the name of Ri Pyong Dok, a researcher at the ministry’s Institute for Studies of Japan.

The move is apparently aimed at challenging the administration of new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who vowed to continue the policy of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, and keep on working for the resolution of the abduction issue.

The statement said that the Abe administration, while claiming to work on resolving North Korea’s abduction, nuclear and missile issues in a comprehensive manner, “pursued the most extreme hostile policy...aimed at isolating and stifling the DPRK politically and economically.” DPRK stands for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

