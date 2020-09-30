High Court Orders 1-B.-Yen Damages for N-Disaster Evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Sendai High Court ordered the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on Wednesday to pay a total of 1,010 million yen in damages to 3,550 people who were forced to evacuate following the March 2011 nuclear accident.

The amount of damages was expanded from a lower court ruling that demanded payment of a total of some 500 million to some 2,900 plaintiffs.

In the lawsuit, some 3,600 plaintiffs who left their homes after the triple meltdowns at TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, which was hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, demanded that the government and TEPCO pay a total of some 21.5 billion yen in damages and reduce radiation in areas where they used to live to levels before the nuclear accident.

The ruling was the first to be handed down by a high court on a damages lawsuit to assess the liability of the government over the nuclear accident.

So far, 13 districts courts have delivered judgments on related cases, with rulings divided on whether to recognize the government's responsibility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]