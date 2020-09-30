Japan Launches Digital Agency Preparatory Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government launched an office to prepare digital reform legislation Wednesday, hoping to establish an agency to digitalize public administration proposed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The digitalization is a "reform that brings a big change to our country's social and economic activities as a pillar of our new growth strategy," Suga said in a speech to officials at the office.

He underscored his eagerness to speed up digitalization in Japan, which is lagging behind other countries in such efforts.

Suga also said the government aims to submit related legislation at the upcoming ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, from next January.

"We'll break bureaucratic sectionalism and carry out regulatory reforms boldly," Suga stressed, asking the officials to strive for reforms for the future without adhering to precedents or the interests of the ministries where they originally worked.

