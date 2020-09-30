194 Coronavirus Cases Newly Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 194 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count topped 100 for the second straight day.

People in their 20s made up the largest group at 46, followed by those in their 30s and 40s, at 44 and 32, respectively.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital decreased by two from the previous day to 21.

