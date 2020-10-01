Japan Confirms 577 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 577 novel coronavirus infection cases Wednesday.

The country’s death toll from the virus rose seven to 1,588.

Tokyo reported 194 infection cases, marking a daily count above 100 for the second straight day. Of Wednesday’s total, 46 are in their 20s, 44 in their 30s and 32 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo decreased by two from the previous day to 21.

Juntendo University Nerima Hospital in Tokyo said that 40 people related to the hospital, including patients, nurses and doctors, had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday. Their infection routes are unclear.

