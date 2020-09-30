Japan Defense Ministry Seeks Record 5.4-T.-Yen Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday its budget request reached a record 5,489.8 billion yen for fiscal 2021, marking the eighth straight rise partly to address new threats including from space.

The amount is up 3.3 pct from the ministry’s initial budget for fiscal 2020, which started in April.

The request includes 200 million yen for research on a constellation of small satellites to monitor cutting-edge missiles not detectable or trackable with existing equipment.

Such a system would allow Japan to conduct surveillance seamlessly as its orbiting satellites engage in monitoring activities in turn.

Even if one satellite in the constellation loses functions, others would cover the loss. The use of small satellites would help keep costs low.

