Japan to Offer Free COVID-19 Vaccinations to All Citizens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The government plans to offer vaccinations against the new coronavirus free of charge to all citizens in Japan, informed sources said Wednesday.

The government is set to shoulder all costs to secure by the end of June next year sufficient supplies of coronavirus vaccines that are currently being developed in Japan and abroad. It will spend 670 billion yen from its reserve funds under fiscal 2020 supplementary budgets to secure COVID-19 vaccines.

The policy of providing free coronavirus vaccinations will be unveiled at a meeting of a health ministry advisory panel as early next week, according to the sources.

With the envisaged free vaccinations, the government aims to encourage the public to get COVID-19 vaccinations promptly soon after the vaccines are developed.

The government also hopes to prepare better for possible simultaneous outbreaks of coronavirus and seasonal influenza.

