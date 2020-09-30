Japan General-Account Budget Requests Total 105 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--General-account budget requests from Japanese government agencies are believed to have totaled around 105 trillion yen for fiscal 2021, topping 100 trillion yen for the seventh straight year.

According to the requests for the year from next April, submitted by Wednesday's deadline, social security costs will remain high, and debt-servicing and defense costs are set to grow.

Many government agencies also seek funds for measures against the novel coronavirus under special quotas, without specifying exact amounts for now.

As a result, the draft state budget due out at year-end is highly likely to hit a record high. It will be the first budget for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration, launched Sept. 16.

Suga has pledged to continue former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Abenomics economic policy mix.

