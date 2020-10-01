INTERVIEW: Japan's New Digital Agency Aiming to Benefit All

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The goal of the soon-to-be established government agency tasked with digitalizing Japanese society is to make sure that all citizens reap the benefits of the digital shift, digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai said in a recent interview.

Hirai said that the agency, which the government hopes to launch next year, will explain to the public why Japan must adopt digital technologies and will achieve the move.

"It should be in charge of not just system reform, but also the reform of all administrative services and our nation's growth strategy," Hirai said, adding that the government is moving at an unprecedentedly fast pace to create the agency.

The minister said that the agency's scope of activities and authorities will be decided on the basis of expert advice and reviews of similar efforts in other countries.

"If (the agency) is to forcefully promote digitalization of society as a whole, including in semipublic fields such as health care, education and disaster prevention, we must think about how we will be involved in important infrastructure systems," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]