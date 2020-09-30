Japan FSA to Create Post for Procedures in English

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency on Wednesday called for the creation of a post to oversee work to speed up the screenings of applications written in English.

The plan, part of efforts to boost Japan's appeal as an international financial center, is included in the agency's requests related to its systems, staffing levels and budget for fiscal 2021, which starts next April.

The ministry has judged it necessary to create a supervisory post to realize a one-stop service, also involving Finance Ministry local bureaus, to speed up the processing of English applications from foreign businesses.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]