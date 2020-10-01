Tokyo Metropolitan Govt Launches Its Version of CDC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday launched its version of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, aiming to step up its response to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

The Tokyo Center for Infectious Disease Control and Prevention, or iCDC, is slated to consider preparations for a possible double epidemic of COVID-19 and influenza in the coming winter.

The new body is headed by the director of the metropolitan government's health and welfare department. Its staff includes about 80 officials from the infectious disease control department.

The establishment of such an organization was a pledge made by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike during her re-election campaign.

Based on lessons from the COVID-19 epidemic, the new body will act as a "control tower" in responding to future problems and medical system-related issues, Koike told reporters on the day.

