Tokyo Hotels Looking to Stand Out

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Hotels in Tokyo are scrambling for ways to stand out from the competition and attract guests as Thursday marked the start of the Japanese capital's inclusion in the government-subsidized "Go To Travel" tourism promotion scheme.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo in Bunkyo Ward is looking to appeal to customers with its "Sea of Clouds," in which roughly 2,000 nozzles spray mist into the hotel's garden, blanketing the Chinzanso three-story pagoda, a registered tangible cultural property, and other parts of the garden in a sea of clouds for a mystical atmosphere.

In May, the hotel was forced to close temporarily for the first time since its opening due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

From Thursday, guests staying at the hotel can look down at the cloudy park from their rooms and can enjoy cakes themed on the sea of clouds.

"The times are filled with worries and despair, but I hope the view can make many people feel energized," Ayumi Sanada, the head of marketing for the hotel, said.

