TSE Halts All Stock Trading for Full Day due to System Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Thursday it will suspend trading in all listed stocks for the entire day due to a system glitch, in the first full-day halt since trading on the exchange was fully computerized in May 1999.

It is the first time in some 14 years and nine months for the TSE to halt trading of all stocks listed on the exchange.

The outage has also caused blanket suspensions of trading on the Sapporo, Nagoya and Fukuoka stock exchanges, which share the system with the TSE.

With no prospect in sight for an end to the system problem, Japan’s financial market is likely to be thrown into confusion.

As the TSE, under the wing of Japan Exchange Group Inc. <8697>, is one of the world’s largest stock markets, alongside the exchanges in New York and London, the full-day trading suspension will almost certainly have a major impact on investors within and outside of Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]