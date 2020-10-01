TSE Suspends Trading in All Stocks, Hit by System Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trading in all stocks from Thursday morning, due to a system glitch.

It is the first time in some 14 years and 9 months for the exchange to halt trading of all stocks.

The TSE is also unable to receive buy and sell orders, and is still uncertain when the trouble will be solved. The system was still down as of 10:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. GMT).

The outage has caused suspensions in trading at stock exchanges in the Japanese cities of Sapporo, Nagoya and Fukuoka as well.

As the TSE is one of the world's largest stock markets, alongside the exchanges in New York and London, the total trading suspension will almost certainly have major impacts on investors within and outside of Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]