LDP's Sugita Admits Saying Women Can Lie about Sexual Violence

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Mio Sugita admitted on her blog Thursday that she recently remarked that women are capable of "lying their heads off" about sexual violence, and offered an apology.

The admission came a day after LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura summoned Sugita to the party headquarters and gave her a warning over the remark.

In the blog post, Sugita apologized to people who were offended, while saying that the remark was not intend to belittle women.

Sugita was reported last Friday to have made the controversial remark at a meeting of the ruling party on the same day.

Although Sugita initially denied that she made such a remark, she said in the blog post that she was speaking for such a long time that she forgot that she made the remark.

