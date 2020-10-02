Japan Records 637 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 637 novel coronavirus infection cases Thursday, while the nationwide death toll from the virus rose by eight to 1,596.

Tokyo reported 235 infection cases, marking a daily count above 200 for the first time in two days. Of Thursday’s total, 60 are in their 20s, 48 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo grew by one from the previous day to 22.

The western prefecture of Osaka saw 76 new infection cases, exceeding 70 for the first time in 12 days. The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa confirmed 30 cases, highest since Aug. 30.

The city of Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, said 10 workers and users of a local elderly care facility newly tested positive for the virus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]