Tokyo Confirms 235 New Cases of Coronavirus Infection

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo newly confirmed 235 cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count topped 200 for the first time in two days.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 60, followed by those in their 30s, at 48, and those in their 40s, at 36. Elderly people aged 65 or older accounted for 38.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital stood at 22, up by one from the previous day.

