TSE to Resume Stock Trading Fri.

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Thursday that it will resume stock trading Friday after experiencing its first full-day halt since its trading became fully computerized in May 1999.

A system glitch forced the TSE to suspend trading in all listed stocks for the whole of Thursday. The outage also caused full trading suspensions on the Sapporo, Nagoya and Fukuoka stock exchanges, which share the system with the TSE.

"We deeply apologize for causing many investors great trouble," TSE President and Chief Executive Officer Koichiro Miyahara told a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Miyahara also said the TSE will clarify the management responsibility after taking all possible measures to identify the cause of the glitch and prevent a recurrence.

Regarding electronics giant Fujitsu Ltd. <6702>, the supplier of the system, Miyahara said, "We're not considering seeking damages at the moment."

