TSE Resumes Trading after System Glitch

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed stock trading Friday morning after a system glitch halted transactions in all listed stocks for the entire day Thursday, with the key Nikkei average opening higher compared with the level before the trouble.

The benchmark Nikkei average of 225 selected issues listed on the first section of the TSE finished Friday's morning session at 23,219.62, up 34.50 points, or 0.15 pct, from Wednesday's closing, after gaining some 180 points in early trading.

The Nikkei got off to a firm start thanks to a stable rise in U.S. equities, with the Dow Jones industrial average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index both ending higher the day before on the back of hopes for developments in talks over a new stimulus package by the U.S. government, brokers said.

Before the market's opening bell on Thursday, the TSE found that it was unable to distribute market information accurately due to a component failure in a core system. Transactions of all listed stocks, totaling some 3,700, were halted throughout the day for the first time since the TSE became a fully computerized exchange in 1999.

After a parts replacement, the TSE rebooted the system and resumed stock trading on Friday.

