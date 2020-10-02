Motegi, Le Drian Affirm G-7's Role for Post-COVID World Order
Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and French foreign ministers have agreed that the Group of Seven major countries should play a key role to build international order after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
The agreement came at a meeting between Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi and France's Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Thursday afternoon local time, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
The two ministers also agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Earlier in the day, Motegi had a teleconference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, who is currently in home quarantine after a security officer was confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Motegi and Maas confirmed that their countries will continue to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic and toward realizing the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.
