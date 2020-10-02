Suga to Stand by Rejection of Science Council Appointments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not review his decision to reject the appointments of six nominees as new members of the Science Council of Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

"As the person with appointive power, the prime minister conducted the appointments under the SCJ law," Kato said at a press conference. "I will continue explaining the situation this way."

On criticisms that the rejections threatened academic freedom, Kato said, "We must protect the academic freedom that is written in the Constitution."

He argued that Suga's unprecedented move "will not directly lead to" scientists shying away from work in certain research topics.

Kato said that he heard of the decision after the fact, and that Suga did not consult him on the matter beforehand.

