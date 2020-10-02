542 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 542 novel coronavirus infection cases Friday, with the nationwide death toll from the virus rising by 11 to 1,607.

Tokyo recorded 196 infection cases. The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the first time in two days.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo was unchanged at 22.

Ten people linked to Juntendo University Nerima Hospital in Tokyo were newly found positive for the virus. The number of infected individuals related to the hospital thus reached 50.

Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, saw 13 cases, topping 10 for the first time in 10 days.

