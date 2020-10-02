Tokyo Confirms 196 New Cases of Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo newly confirmed 196 cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count dropped below 200 for the first time in two days.

People in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 48, followed by those in their 30s, at 47, and those in their 40s, at 25. Elderly people aged 65 or older accounted for 28.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital stayed flat from the previous day at 22.

