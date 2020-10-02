Hokkaido Village to Apply for Nuclear Waste Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Kamoenai, Hokkaido, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--A Hokkaido village assembly Friday voted to apply for a first-stage survey to choose a municipality hosting a planned final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

The assembly of Kamoenai, northern Japan, adopted a petition from a local chamber of commerce asking the village to apply for the so-called literature survey by a majority vote at a meeting of the assembly's standing committee, which comprises all assembly members

The survey, which checks geological literature and data, is the first of the three stages of examination in the selection process.

Kamoenai Mayor Masayuki Takahashi is expected to announce the plan to apply for the survey after the petition is also approved at a plenary session, to be convened soon.

"The assembly will make its final judgment at the plenary session. I'll respect the voting result," Takahashi told reporters after the committee meeting.

