INTERVIEW: Okonogi Vows to Improve Disaster Preparedness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to continue its efforts to beef up the country's disaster preparedness, Hachiro Okonogi, minister for disaster management, said in a recent interview.

Okonogi reiterated his intention to continue efforts even after the government's three-year initiative to increase the country's disaster resilience expires at the end of March next year.

The government plans to consider new goals and measures while securing sufficient funding, Okonogi said.

Referring to torrential rains in southwestern Japan in July, Okonogi said municipalities made all-out efforts to avoid the 3Cs of closed, crowded and close-contact settings at evacuation centers in an effort to prevent coronavirus infection.

In the rain disaster, he said, many people evacuated to different places such as the homes of acquaintances, rather than gathering at designated evacuation centers, which made it difficult for the authorities to grasp the circumstances of affected residents outside evacuation shelters.

