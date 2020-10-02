Science Council to Urge Suga to Explain Appointment Rejection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Science Council of Japan decided Friday to urge Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to explain why he rejected the appointments of six nominees to the key body in the country's academic community.

Submitting a written request to Suga, the council will also call for the appointments of the rejected nominees, according to the decision reached at a general meeting.

The council is set to discuss details of the wording of the request and finalize it Saturday.

"There were no objections to the submission of the written request," Takaaki Kajita, president of the council, told reporters. "We want to submit it as early as possible."

On Friday, a council section for humanities and social sciences drew up a resolution that the rejection of the six, mainly specialists in law or history, is "extremely regrettable."

