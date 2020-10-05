INTERVIEW: Kamikawa Vows Efforts to Regain Trust in Judicial Administration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Yoko Kamikawa, Japan's new justice minister, pledged to make utmost efforts to regain people's trust in judicial administration, following a scandal linked to former senior prosecutor Hiromu Kurokawa.

In a recent interview, Kamikawa said, "Without people's trust, we cannot achieve the goal of legal administration, which is to ensure safety and security of people's lives."

Noting that a panel set up after the scandal has been discussing ways to renovate Japan's judicial and prosecution authorities, Kamikawa expressed hope that the results of the discussions will be presented as soon as possible.

Earlier this year, Kurokawa quit as superintending prosecutor of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office for playing mahjong for money with employees of newspaper publishers, including when the country's coronavirus state of emergency was in place.

Also in the interview, Kamikawa expressed a willingness to submit a bill to change rules on the retirement of public prosecutors to parliament again, after it was killed earlier this year amid criticism of a controversial clause.

