INTERVIEW: Kato to Continue Preparations, Aiming for PM Post

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato has expressed his eagerness to continue his preparations as he aims to become prime minister.

"When I was chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party's General Council, I said, 'I will constantly aim for a higher position.' It's important to keep this in mind and continue my study diligently," Kato said in an interview Friday.

The post of chief cabinet secretary, the government's key spokesman, often goes to a politician viewed as a future candidate for prime minister.

"I'll put all my efforts into fulfilling my duties (as chief cabinet secretary). That will also help improve my abilities," Kato also said.

Regarding Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's target of scrapping bureaucratic sectionalism, Kato stressed the importance of the coordinating functions of the Cabinet Secretariat.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]